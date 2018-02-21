 Aligarh SHOCKER! Man shoots daughter dead for fleeing house over ‘marriage without consent’
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Aligarh SHOCKER! Man shoots daughter dead for fleeing house over ‘marriage without consent’

Aligarh SHOCKER! Man shoots daughter dead for fleeing house over ‘marriage without consent’

The man later surrendered in front of the police on Wednesday.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 10:26 AM
Aligarh SHOCKER! Man shoots daughter dead for fleeing house over ‘marriage without consent’

Honour killing incident rocks Aligarh / ANI image

Aligarh: In a shocking incident of honour killing, a man shot dead his own daughter after she fled the house allegedly because her marriage was fixed without her consent.

The man later surrendered in front of the police on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by accused’s brother, who told the police that father shot dead his 20-year-old daughter in anger as he was unhappy with the fact the daughter was not ready to marry the man of his choice and ran away from the house over the same.



The police have arrested the accused father and have begun investigation.

More details on the same are awaited.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Chief Secy Anshu Prakash was assaulted: Confirms medical report

trending now

INDIA
Cop held for duping four of Rs 88 lakh by ...
VIDEO
Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Police arrests man masturbating in ...
VIDEO
PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi files plea in Delhi HC ...