Aligarh SHOCKER! Man shoots daughter dead for fleeing house over ‘marriage without consent’

Aligarh: In a shocking incident of honour killing, a man shot dead his own daughter after she fled the house allegedly because her marriage was fixed without her consent.The man later surrendered in front of the police on Wednesday.The complaint was filed by accused’s brother, who told the police that father shot dead his 20-year-old daughter in anger as he was unhappy with the fact the daughter was not ready to marry the man of his choice and ran away from the house over the same.The police have arrested the accused father and have begun investigation.More details on the same are awaited.