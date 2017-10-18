 Aligarh: 2 BJP MLAs ‘save’ doctors accused of foetus’ sex determination
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Aligarh: 2 BJP MLAs ‘save’ doctors accused of foetus’ sex determination

Aligarh: 2 BJP MLAs ‘save’ doctors accused of foetus’ sex determination

By: || Updated: 18 Oct 2017 11:47 AM
Aligarh: 2 BJP MLAs ‘save’ doctors accused of foetus’ sex determination
Aligarh: Rajasthan police on Wednesday busted a group of doctors of Jeevan hospital in Aligarh, who were a part of female feticide gang. As per reports, the doctors were caught red handed with sonograms, an instrument which is used to detect sex of a foetus.  

Surprisingly, the accused doctor was shielded from being arrested by a Bharatiya Janta Party MLA who reached the spot when the police was about to arrest him.

Speaking on the same, a senior police officer said “we had gone to the hospital after a tip-off and seized a sonogram. We also found that illegal sex determination was taking place in the hospital under the cover”. The police officer further added “We could not arrest the doctor because BJP MLA reached the spot and protested doctor’s arrest”.

Speaking on the same, the accused MLA said “We wanted a proper probe before the cops arrested the doctor”.

The accused MLAs are Sanjeev Ragaja and Anil Parashar who hold a seat from Aligarh.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Panipat: Police begins investigation in Haryana singer murder case

trending now

WORLD
Bipasha Basu turns down offer to endorse aerated drink!
VIDEO
Jan Man: Sonia Gandhi & family's Kingfisher Airlines' economy tickets ...
SPORTS
Kumble turns 47, cricket fraternity tweets heartfelt bday wishes