Aligarh: 2 BJP MLAs ‘save’ doctors accused of foetus’ sex determination

Surprisingly, the accused doctor was shielded from being arrested by a Bharatiya Janta Party MLA who reached the spot when the police was about to arrest him.Speaking on the same, a senior police officer said “we had gone to the hospital after a tip-off and seized a sonogram. We also found that illegal sex determination was taking place in the hospital under the cover”. The police officer further added “We could not arrest the doctor because BJP MLA reached the spot and protested doctor’s arrest”.Speaking on the same, the accused MLA said “We wanted a proper probe before the cops arrested the doctor”.The accused MLAs are Sanjeev Ragaja and Anil Parashar who hold a seat from Aligarh.