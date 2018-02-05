Akhilesh Yadav pitches for SP-BSP alliance in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

"We are ready to form an alliance with the BSP if Mayawati agrees to it," Akhilesh, who was attending a mass wedding ceremony in Surat, said.The former UP chief minister also attacked Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state and raised questions over recent encounters conducted by the UP police."The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is in the worst condition. Killings are on a rampage in the state. The BJP believes that the law and order are maintained by carrying out encounters," he said."In UP, encounters are being conducted in the 'Gujarat Model' style," the Kannauj MP added.It was not the first time Akhilesh pitched for an alliance with Mayawati's BSP.Last year after Assembly elections, Akhilesh had made a similar call and said his party was open to all possibilities to prevent the BJP from coming to power in UP.However, after election results were declared, the BJP and its allies won 325 out of 403 seats. The SP that tied up with the Congress in assembly elections, nearly suffered a rout.In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA has won 71 out of 80 seats in the state while the SP could only mage to secure five seats.By asking Mayawati to join hands, Akhilesh is eyeing at the Yadav, Dalit and Muslim voters to challenge the BJP in the 2019 elections.