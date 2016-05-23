Akhilesh warns of attempts to vitiate UP's atmosphere before polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday vowed to fight next year's assembly polls on the development plank while expressing apprehension that anti-social forces could conspire to vitiate the state's atmosphere to defame his government."Since elections are coming, attempts will be made by anti-social forces to vitiate atmosphere of the state to defame my government. You all should remain alert and thwart such attempts," he while addressing his Samajwadi Party's Vikas rally.Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government and its 'Ache Din' slogan, he said that his government has done a lot of work for the development of the society which opposition parties can't match and "people should compare the works done by our government with those who had promised to bring good days"."They can't win over our achievements so there will be conspiracies, there will be propagandas. You should remain alert," he said, while expressing his hope to return to power again like Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal and J. Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu."Those governments which work for the welfare of people, return to power. We have seen this in recently concluded assembly elections."I am hopeful of returning to power as I have done good job," said Akhilesh Yadav while listing achievements of his government.