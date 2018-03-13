Akhilesh clipped Ram Gopal's wings by preferring Jaya over Naresh for RS: Amar Singh

In an interview to ABP News Singh said the man who planned his expulsion from SP was Ram Gopal Yadav, and Agarwal used to be his "Aankhon ka taara" (apple of the eye).SP President Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple have censored Aggarwal's politics which means Ram Gopal's wings have now been clipped," Singh said.After losing the race for re-nomination to the upper house to Jaya Bachchan, Agarwal had quit the SP and joined the BJP on Monday.Singh said he is glad that SP preferred Bachchan for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh over Agarwal."Jayaji got into the SP because of me, it's a fact she cannot deny. When I was marred, she went under Mulayam's shield. When Mulayam got affected, Jayaji went to Dimple Yadav. No doubt, She is a skillful politician," Singh said.When asked if he would join the opposition's dinner which will be hosted by the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Singh said though he respects Gandhi as a seasoned politician but would avoid being a part of her dinner party."I respect and admire Sonia Gandhi as a seasoned politician. But I remember when the Congress made me a scapegoat in the cash-for-vote case. I don't want to be a part of her dinner for the opposition parties," he said.Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA, Singh said there is nothing bad in accepting that the NDA has flourished under Modi's leadership and even conquered the northeast.Talking about P Chidambaram and his son Karti, Singh said both of them are "crony capitalist"."P Chidambaram and his son Karti are crony capitalists, they are upset since their activities have now been busted," he said.