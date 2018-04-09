Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken asks controversial party leaders Jagdish Tytler, Sajjan Kumar to leave venue of protest

Kumar and Tytler are both accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and it appears that the Congress is not allowing any tainted party worker or leader at the protest venue where the Modi government is being targeted on atrocities over Dalit and other key issues .







Sources say JD Tytler & Sajjan Kumar were asked to leave Rajghat, where the Congress party is staging a protest and hunger strike over atrocities on Dalits. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HDlodke0GJ

Visuals emerged of Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken whispering something into the ear of Tytler following which the latter left the venue.



When asked about why he is leaving, Tytler said he will stage the protest at another place.



Meanwhile, party president Rahul Gandhi who is also staging a fast along with others reached the venue at around 1 pm.



The Congress workers are staging a nationwide "fast" of the party to protest against the Narendra Modi government on key issues like non-functioning of Parliament, CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue, dilution of SC/ST Act and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.



Charging heavily at the Congress President, BJP spokesperson, said, "this isn't fast, this is fast tracking of Rahul Gandhi's political career."



"In the last five years in Karnataka, crimes against over 9,000 Dalits were committed out of which 359 were murdered."



The BJP has also announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the deadlock in Parliament.

New Delhi: In a bid to avoid embarrassment, controversial party members Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler were asked by Congress leaders on Monday to leave the stage in Rajghat where a dharna-cum-fast is being held against the Centre.