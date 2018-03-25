Airtel VoLTE Beta program: Here's how to get 30GB data for free

Under the VoLTE Beta programme, that enables phone calls using 4G technology, Airtel is offering 30GB free data, which will be rolled out to users in three legs.
Users will get the first 10GB data for downloading and enabling the VoLTE switch. Next 10GB data will be offered on providing feedback after the 4th week. The remaining 10GB will be rolled out on providing feedback after the 10th month.
Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, will offer customers HD quality voice calls along with faster call set up time. Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefit.
Airtel VoLTE Services are currently available only in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Chennai and West Bengal.
Click here to access Airtel's VoLTE Beta program page and enter your number to check for eligibility.
First Published: 25 Mar 2018 04:26 PM