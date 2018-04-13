Airtel offers 30GB free data to customers: Here's how to get it

"While 4G smartphones are fast becoming the norm, for millions of customers with feature phones/3G devices the upgrade to a 4G smartphone is a big decision and a long term investment," Bharti Airtel CMO Vani Venkatesh said.
The initiative complements Airtel's 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' programme, under which Airtel has partnered mobile handset manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, Lava and Intex among others to create an open ecosystem of affordable 4G smartphones.
