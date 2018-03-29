 At Hyderabad airport, panic over tyre burst of Indigo plane
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • At Hyderabad airport, panic over tyre burst of Indigo plane

At Hyderabad airport, panic over tyre burst of Indigo plane

The flight was landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

By: || Updated: 29 Mar 2018 11:30 AM
At Hyderabad airport, panic over tyre burst of Indigo plane

IMAGE: ANI

Hyderabad: Over 70 passengers on board an Indigo aircraft had a narrow escape while one of its tyres burst while landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday night.

"The 72 passengers plus 1 infant and 4 crew are safe. All passengers of flight 6E 7117 have disembarked and taken with luggage to arrival hall," said a statement by IndiGo.

As the tyre burst led to sparks, alert personnel of fire fighting team rushed to the aircraft. The incident, which occurred around 10.30 p.m., caused panic among passengers.

In the video clippings shared on social media sites some passengers were seen panicking.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bihar Minister assures Arijit's arrest in communal violence case

trending now

INDIA
Viral Sach: Was a mosque covered with white cloth ...
VIDEO
Maharashtra govt reaches Supreme Court to oppose Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ...
INDIA
Mamata takes lead in forging anti-BJP alliance, asks Sonia ...