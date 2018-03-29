At Hyderabad airport, panic over tyre burst of Indigo plane

"The 72 passengers plus 1 infant and 4 crew are safe. All passengers of flight 6E 7117 have disembarked and taken with luggage to arrival hall," said a statement by IndiGo.
As the tyre burst led to sparks, alert personnel of fire fighting team rushed to the aircraft. The incident, which occurred around 10.30 p.m., caused panic among passengers.
In the video clippings shared on social media sites some passengers were seen panicking.
First Published: 29 Mar 2018 11:21 AM