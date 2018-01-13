Aircel-Maxis case: P.Chidambaram speaks on ED searches at son Karti's Delhi & Chennai residences

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P.Chidambaram on Saturday spoke about ED searches at his son Karti Chidambaram’s Jor Bagh residence over the Aircel-Maxis case. Searches were also conducted at Karti’s Chennai premises.Hitting out at ED, Chidambaram said, “There is no FIR concerning a scheduled crime by CBI or any agency. I anticipated they'll search premises in Chennai again but in a comedy of errors they came to Jor Bagh (in Delhi) and officers told me that they thought Karti is an occupant of this house but he is not”.The former Finance Minister added saying, “ I was the occupant of the Jor Bagh residence and not Karti, the ED officials were embarrassed to find out but still conducted searches”.He further added, “ED did not find anything after conducting searches in the living room, kitchen and bed room”.“The ED had no jurisdiction to investigate under PMLA” he added.