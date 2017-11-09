 Air India hilariously trolls Indigo on assault video, leaves social media in splits
By: || Updated: 09 Nov 2017 07:48 PM
Taking a jibe at Indigo, rival airline Air India came up with a sarcastic tweet, releasing two advertisements. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: The recent IndiGo controversy has caused a huge uproar after a video showing an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger surfaced on social media.

Though Indigo has apologised for the incident and said stern action has been taken against the erring employee but the airline garnered severe criticism for the unruly conduct of his staffer.

Taking a jibe at Indigo, rival airline Air India came up with a sarcastic tweet, releasing two advertisements. In one it promised 'unbeatable' service while in the other an image of the Air India mascot the Maharaja was shared with the caption, “We raise our hands only to say Namaste".

air india

air india2

Passenger thrashed by Indigo airline staffer

A video surfaced on Tuesday showing an IndiGo staff assaulting a traveller at the Delhi airport.

In the video, a passenger is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller.

As the passenger fought back, he fell to the ground.

It was not immediately known when the incident took place.

IndiGo's president and director Aditya Ghosh apologised for the incident and said stern action was taken against an airline staff for manhandling the passenger.

"I was standing in the shade of a plane when a ground staff started shouting at me in a very rude manner. I asked him why don't you arrange the third bus for which we are waiting. Meanwhile, when the bus came, two people said let's teach him a lesson and one of them pulled me out of the bus," the passenger, identified as Rajeev Katiyal, told a telvision channel.

An IndiGo statemnet quoted Ghosh as saying that he had apologised to the passenger.

"I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this does not reflect our culture. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology," a statement from IndiGo quoted Ghosh as saying.

Ghosh also said the airline held an inquiry and action was taken against the staff, without specifying what measure it took.

(With PTI inputs)

