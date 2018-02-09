Air Force group captain Arun Marwah arrested for 'sharing secret information with Pak ISI'

New Delhi: Indian Airforce’s group captain Arun Marwah was on Friday arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell on the charges of spying.As per the allegations has levied against Marwah, he “leaked secret information of Airforce to Pakistani secret agency ISI”.He has been also accused of staying in touch with ISI female agents for past many months, via social media.Marwah has been sent for a 5-day police remand, where he will be interrogated.The matter came to light after a probe was launched by Air Force, who handed over the matter to Delhi police, and was later forwarded to Delhi police special cell.The special cell did its probe and found Marwah had shared secret information with ISI. Thereafter, he was sent for a judicial custody by Patiala House court.Marwah has been arrested on the charges of disobeying Official Secret Act.Another serious allegation was, he used to secretly take his personal phone at the Air Force HQ, which is banned as every official has been provided with government phones which they can carry to the site.