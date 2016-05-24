 Air ambulance with 7 on board crash lands in Delhi's Najafgarh; no casualties, all safe
Updated: 24 May 2016 11:19 AM
New Delhi: An air ambulance carrying seven people on board crash landed in the city's Najafgarh area this afternoon.

The C-90 plane had flown from Patna to Delhi. Five people were rushed to the hospital. None of them sustained major injuries, told an eyewitness to ABP News.

The CEO of the airline said all people on board including the pilots are safe. No casualties were reported.

The crash landing took place after the twin engines of the plane failed and were completely dysfunctional.



 

The pilot  wisely made an emergency landing at a field near Najafgarh averting a big mishap. His safe landing ensured there were no loss of lives.

Passengers who were on board were doctors and a patient who was being brought to Delhi for medical treatment at Medanta hospital.

More details are awaited.

 

