AIMIM Chief Owaisi takes on 'Sanghi & mitro supporters' over cash crunch

The statement came in response to a news agency reporting on the issue, stating facts that people in Telangana had to return back home empty-handed after going to ATMs to withdraw cash.



A major cash-crunch can be observed in four states namely Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. Though, many other states have been affected.



As per the central financial regulator RBI, the problem is arising due to high demand during ‘festive’ season. RBI has assured that the same is likely to get resolved with 2-3 working days.



Hyderabad: Taking a jibe on government over the current cash-crunch which the country is facing again, over an year after government's demonetization move, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took on his Twitter on Tuesday and said “I have been saying this from 15 days, Sanghis & Mitro supporters do not want to accept the truth it is worse in South of Hyderabad”.