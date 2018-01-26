AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi unfurls the tricolour in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi unfurls the tricolour at Madina circle pic.twitter.com/hvcEFe0ckd

— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

New Delhi: AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday unfurled the tricolour at Madina circle in Hyderabad on the occasion of the country’s 69Republic Day celebrations.A staunch critic of the BJP, Owaisi, on Thursday has slammed Telangana BJP MLA G Kishan Reddy’s decision to perform a Maha Arati puja (Hindu prayer) to Bharat Mata on Republic Day.“BJP doesn’t believe in Indian nationalism, it believes in Hindutva nationalism. This Hindutva Nationalism is very narrow, parochial and exclusive,” Owaisi told the News Minute.The puja was scheduled to take place at Necklace road in Hyderabad.Meanwhile, a man on Tuesday night had hurled a shoe at Owaisi while he was addressing a rally at Nagpada in south Mumbai.The MP was not hurt in the incident.Last week, he had described the controversial Hindi film Padmaavat as 'bakwas' (waste) and urged Muslims not to watch the film that revolves around legendary Rajput queen Rani Padmavati and emperor Alauddin Khilji.