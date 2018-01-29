Ahmedabad: Civic chief's fake Facebook profile created to extort money

The incident was revealed by Kumar himself on Monday morning, with the IAS officer writing on his Facebook wall urging his friends to not fall prey to the con.
Kumar revealed that the person who had created the fake account was not only sending 'friend requests' but was also asking them to transfer money using Paytm, an e-payment service.
"I have just informed about fake account created in my name and sending friends requests to my friends list, requesting for some Paytm transfer...Please report this account to FB and don't get into trap of such fraudulent (sic)," wrote Kumar on learning about the fake account.
He also urged those connected with him on Facebook to block and report the fake account.
Kumar was responding to a friend who wrote on his wall about this account and its suspicious request.
"I have received friends request from your ID..I am surprised as you are already in my friends list. I doubt if its a fake ID. Please verify. I have not accepted the request yet...please confirm if it is your request" wrote one Navneet Saxena on Kumar's wall.
Later in the day, Kumar said he would be filing a complaint with police.
"We should be aware of security features of various social media, as there are people who target those using such platforms. I will file a complaint with cyber crime cell regarding this incident" Kumar told reporters on Monday.
First Published: 29 Jan 2018 10:25 PM