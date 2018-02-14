Ahmadabad: On Valentine's Day, VHP members allegedly harass couples; 5 detained



Members of Bajrang Dal harass couples at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Later detained by police. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/SKM3bLJeVb

— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018

: Five activists of the VHP were detained on Wednesday after they allegedly tried to chase away young couples. The incident happened at the Sabarmati Riverfront on the Valentine's Day.On getting information about the action of the right wing outfits at the riverfront, the police rushed to the spot. The police then took into custody those who were threatening the couples and asking them to leave.Sabarmati Riverfront Police Station inspector S J Baloch said "We have detained some people, and deployed adequate police force at the spot to prevent any untoward incident during the day,”In videos, several people carrying saffron flags and wielding sticks could be seen threating couples to leave the spot. The activists were also seen chasing away some frightened couples, who either ran away to save themselves or drove off in a hurry on their two-wheelers.The city unit of the VHP yesterday said it would stage protests on the riverfront against the Valentines' Day celebration which, the outfit claimed, was "against the Indian culture".Taking responsibility for the incident, VHP media coordinator for north Gujarat, Hemendra Trivedi, said, "As announced by us, the VHP and Bajrang Dal members today held protests at the riverfront. We only asked couples to leave. We did not attack anyone.""Several of our workers were detained by the police. We are against the celebration of the Valentine's Day because it is against the Indian culture," Trivedi said.