 Ahead of Gujarat result: Hardik alleges EVM hack, Ahmadabad collector says claim baseless
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Ahead of Gujarat result: Hardik alleges EVM hack, Ahmadabad collector says claim baseless

Ahead of Gujarat result: Hardik alleges EVM hack, Ahmadabad collector says claim baseless

These charges were levelled by Hardik after a majority of exit poll results revealed that he is going to lose in Gujarat Assembly elections

By: || Updated: 17 Dec 2017 08:50 PM
Ahead of Gujarat result: Hardik alleges EVM hack, Ahmadabad collector says claim baseless

ABP News image

New Delhi: In a tweet, Hardik Patel said that one hundred and forty engineers were trained to hack five thousand EVM machines.







These charges were levelled by him after a majority of Exit poll results revealed that he is going to lose in Gujarat Assembly elections.



Hardik Patel further mentioned, “People will just laugh on whatever I will say but no one will pay attention to it. If God-made human bodies can be fiddled with then why can’t man-made EVMs be tamper too. If ATMs can be hacked then why can’t the EVMs.”

Giving a response to Hardik Patel’s claim, Ahmedabad collector Avantika Singh on said, “These are baseless allegations. I don’t think any clarification is needed. Even if any clarification is to be issued, it will be issued by Election Commission.”





It’s not the first time when opposition leaders have raised the EVM tampering issue in the elections.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Driverless metro train rams into wall during trial run

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! ‘Mene jaan bhuj kr Hiten ka ...
VIDEO
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha during winter session over PM ...
INDIA
Delhi: Driverless metro train runs backwards, crashes through wall ...