Ahead of Gujarat result: Hardik alleges EVM hack, Ahmadabad collector says claim baseless



अहमदाबाद की एक कंपनी के द्वारा १४० सोफ्टवेर एंजिनियर के हाथों से ५००० EVM मशीन के सोर्स कोर्ड से हेकिंग करने की तैयारी हैं।

विसनगर,पाटन,राधनपुर,टँकारा,ऊँजा,वाव,जेतपुर,राजकोट-६८,६९,७०,लाठी-बाबरा,छोटाउदेपुर,संतरामपुर,साँवली,मांगरोल,मोरवाहड़फ,नादोद,राजपीपला,डभोई और ख़ास करके पटेल और आदिवासी इलाक़े की विधानसभा क्षेत्र में EVM सोर्स कोर्ड से हेकिंग करने का प्रयास हुवा हैं।



मेरी बातों पर सिर्फ़ हँसी आएगी लेकिन विचार कोई नहीं करेगा

भगवान के द्वारा बनाए गई हमारे शरीर में छेड़छाड़ हो सकती है तो मानव के द्वारा बनाई गई EVM मशीन में क्यों छेड़छाड़ नहीं हो सकती !! ATM हेक हो सकते है तो EVM क्यूँ नहीं !!!

"These are baseless allegations. I don't think any clarification is needed. Even if any clarification is to be issued, it will be issued by EC," says Avantika Singh, Ahmedabad collector on Hardik Patel's tweet that 140 engineers are hired to tamper with 5000 EVMs (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/0WqOTfjxJW



In a tweet, Hardik Patel said that one hundred and forty engineers were trained to hack five thousand EVM machines.These charges were levelled by him after a majority of Exit poll results revealed that he is going to lose in Gujarat Assembly elections.Hardik Patel further mentioned, “People will just laugh on whatever I will say but no one will pay attention to it. If God-made human bodies can be fiddled with then why can’t man-made EVMs be tamper too. If ATMs can be hacked then why can’t the EVMs.”Giving a response to Hardik Patel’s claim, Ahmedabad collector Avantika Singh on said, “These are baseless allegations. I don’t think any clarification is needed. Even if any clarification is to be issued, it will be issued by Election Commission.”It’s not the first time when opposition leaders have raised the EVM tampering issue in the elections.