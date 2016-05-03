AgustaWestland scam: BJP MP Kirit Somaiya trains guns on Rahul Gandhi, aide Kanishka Singh: allegations denied

Training his guns on Rahul Gandhi, a BJP MP has asked CBI and ED to "check" his links with a real estate developer allegedly involved in the CWG scam and also the alleged connections of a political aide of the Congress vice president with a middleman in the AgustaWestland deal.Kirit Somaiya said this in a letter to the chiefs of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate(ED).Referring to his earlier letters to the agencies, he said Guido Haschke, an alleged middleman in the chopper deal, is common in both the scams and that he is linked to Christian Michel, an accused in the VVIP choppers scam."I would request you to check the cross connectivity and do the needful," he said.Randeep Singh Surjewala, Incharge Communications, AICC, termed as "completely preposterous and baseless allegations" by Somaiyaa against Kanishka Singh and a "completely false attempt" to find a link between Augusta Westland Emaar-MGF Hashke.He said the "vitriolic of BJP government and its multiple leaders to propagate conspiratorial falsehood everyday appears to have reached an extreme."According to Kanishka Singh, neither he nor any member of his family ever had any stake or shareholding in Emaar-MGF in the past nor have any such stake or shareholding in Emaar-MGF currently and have no connection, familiarity or relationship with either Mr. Hashke or anyone else connected to him", Surjewala said.The Modi government is in power for the last two years and "instead of relying upon friendly media leaks, insinuations, innuendoes and falsehood, should conclude an inquiry and give "harshest punishment to those found guilty of any allegation of bribery in Augusta Westland case", he said.