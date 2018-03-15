Agra: During exam, while students cheat, examiner carries pistol in hall



We are sending relevant authorities to the college. Strict action will be taken: Dr Arvind Dixit, Vice Chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra on viral video of an examiner carrying pistol and students cheating in an exam at a college in #Agra pic.twitter.com/hdx0AiBMuQ

: A video is getting viral on social media sites where an examiner is seen strolling in an examination room with a pistol tucked in his pants.Image grab: ABP NewsIn the video some students can be seen sitting on the floor and while answer chits can also be seem in the exam hall.As per reports, the incident took place at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra.Commenting on the incident, Vice Chancellor Dr Arvind Kumar Dixit said that they have just got the viral video and the matter is now being investigated.He further added that, "We are sending relevant authorities to the college. Strict action will be taken".Mass cheating in Uttar Pradesh has been reported during board exams for years. To prevent mass-scale cheating this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government has set up a framework.To ensure a free and fair examination, the state government has also installed CCTV cameras for strict vigilance in the examination centres. A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in this year's UP board exams.Of 66,37,018, 36,55,691 students were to appear for the class 10th examinations, while 29,81,327 students were to appear for the class 12th board examination.