After video of Arrah jail inmates taking drugs goes viral, police starts investigation

The matter came to light when a video footage went viral wherein prisoners at the district jail in Arrah, the district headquarters for Bhojpur, were shown chatting on mobile phones and smoking cigarettes said to be laced with cannabis.
In the clip, no police personnel can be seen around the prisoners taking drugs.
Starting the investigation on Friday, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal told "We are examining the video footage and conducting intensive raids at the jail."
He further added that if any unlawful activities are found to have been taken inside the jail premises, stern action will be taken.
First Published: 10 Mar 2018 10:30 AM