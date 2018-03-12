Shikhar Sammelan: 'After state assembly election, we have defeated Akali Dal in civic & by-polls,' says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ex-cricketer and now politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday alleged that former government under Parkash Singh Badal left a burden of Rs 3 lakh crore on the present Congress state government led by Captain Amarinder Singh.He also alleged that they also left behind, 50 gangs and 500 gangsters (in their last 10 years of governance)."Captain Amarinder Singh has made Punjab fear-free. We established law and order," Navjot Singh Sidhu said in ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan conclave help in Punjab on Monday.Talking about India becoming "Congress-Mukta", he said Punjab government is standing in the way like a mountain."After state assembly election, we have defeated them (Shiromani Akali Dal) in civic election and by-polls," said minister of Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs, and Museums of the State of Punjab.Further talking about the functions of his government he said, "Nobody is perfect but we are way better than previous government" and added-"We are trying to fulfill our promises on priority bases.""We are walking the talk," he said.