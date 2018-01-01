After Sonam Gupta, video of Santos’ 'bewafai' with Neesa goes viral

Last year, on 10 rupees note a picture of 'Sonam Gupta is unfaithful' went viral and now, Santos’s and his unfaithfulness is being questioned.Through a video, which was uploaded to YouTube and Facebook, Neesa is questioning Santos' infidelity. These videos are helping people to crack a good laugh.A girl named Pooja, who is an RJ with Radio Mirchi, made several videos with Snapchat filters and uploaded them on various social media sites.In every video, Pooja aka Neesa has narrated a story of Santos' infidelity.Pooja made these videos in October last but they went viral recently and have now become a much-discussed topic.Pooja has created many more videos with other characters too and they are also receiving a lot of praise. She says that the ideas came up while using various filters on Snapchat.