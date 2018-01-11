After receiving flak for ad that calls dark complexion a 'skin ailment' Baba Ramdev issues clarification



No Baba Ramdev... 'dark complexion' is NOT a skin ailment. Did Tarun Vijay write your ad? pic.twitter.com/laHsUVjFGL

— Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 8, 2018



यह मात्र एक अनुवाद की गलती है हमारे हिन्दी के विज्ञापन में कहीं डार्क काम्प्लेक्शन का जिक्र नहीं है it's just a translation error from the Hindi ad on the same product. The Hindi ad has no mention of the dark complexion @CNNnews18 @beastoftraal @kitAnurag pic.twitter.com/1Wrdj6zKuL



— tijarawala sk (@tijarawala) January 8, 2018









We approved the word - 'Skin Complications' (त्वचा के विकार), which by error, got changed in translation/copy-writing. I always talked about maintaining natural beauty and never supported color discrimination.

— Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) January 9, 2018



Why dont you check, I have supported the #UnFair campaign against fairness creams of all companies. But till now, no other brand has gone to the extent of calling dark skin a 'skin ailment'! This is a new low by Patanjali



— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 7, 2018





Thank you Baba Ramdev for calling my dark complexion a skin ailment. I thought I only had one (eczema) but now I have two.#Patanjali pic.twitter.com/iW31q7NOst

— Shefali Rana (@ShefaliRana15) January 8, 2018







Babaji ....is business babaji..for profit and advertisement he can also go beyond like other businessman...



— Abhijeet (@0yes_abhi) January 9, 2018









It should be tested on buffaloes first, as Lala Ramdev used to take a jibe earlier on other MNCs promoting such products.

— Rofl Modi (@licensedtodream) January 8, 2018







Outrageous. As if his skin is super white!



So he should sell it as a beauty thing instead of an ailment like the rest of the corporates? What you are saying his he needs a better ad agency and lawyers.



— Bala (@sbchandar) January 8, 2018









Baba Ramdev clarifies after outrage over Patanjali cream calls dark skin an ailment; says it was translation issue ...

hmmmm. ..yeah... a translation issue & you let it go without checking?? Seems Interesting Mr. Business Baba..#BlackIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hMzyrhMIrm

— Shamsida Tayab (@tshamsi88) January 11, 2018

We are in the 21st century but still, many people in India equate beauty with 'white' and 'fair' skin color. Shocking but true.Indian FMCG company Patanjali followed the same trend and touched new low in its latest advertisement, in which it calls dark complexion as a 'skin ailment'.The matter got highlighted after a Twitter user posted Patanjali's beauty cream advertisement on social media, which says that the product is extremely beneficial for the skin ailments like 'dark complexion'.The advertisement says, "extremely beneficial for skin ailments like dry skin, dark complexion, and wrinkles... It gives you the confidence of 100 percent natural beauty"Here is the tweet which brought the issue to notice:Twitter received a plethora of reactions which brutally thrashed Baba Ramdev and Patanjali for the insensitive advertisement. Jumping into action, Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala replied to the Twitter user who posted the photograph and clarified that it was a 'translation error'.Baba Ramdev also took to Twitter to clarify his standHowever, Twitter users lost their cool and criticised Patanjali vehemently