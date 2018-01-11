After receiving flak for ad that calls dark complexion a 'skin ailment' Baba Ramdev issues clarification

Indian FMCG company Patanjali followed the same trend and touched new low in its latest advertisement, in which it calls dark complexion as a 'skin ailment'.
The matter got highlighted after a Twitter user posted Patanjali's beauty cream advertisement on social media, which says that the product is extremely beneficial for the skin ailments like 'dark complexion'.
The advertisement says, "extremely beneficial for skin ailments like dry skin, dark complexion, and wrinkles... It gives you the confidence of 100 percent natural beauty"
Here is the tweet which brought the issue to notice:
No Baba Ramdev... 'dark complexion' is NOT a skin ailment. Did Tarun Vijay write your ad? pic.twitter.com/laHsUVjFGL
— Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 8, 2018
Twitter received a plethora of reactions which brutally thrashed Baba Ramdev and Patanjali for the insensitive advertisement. Jumping into action, Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala replied to the Twitter user who posted the photograph and clarified that it was a 'translation error'.
यह मात्र एक अनुवाद की गलती है हमारे हिन्दी के विज्ञापन में कहीं डार्क काम्प्लेक्शन का जिक्र नहीं है it's just a translation error from the Hindi ad on the same product. The Hindi ad has no mention of the dark complexion @CNNnews18 @beastoftraal @kitAnurag pic.twitter.com/1Wrdj6zKuL
— tijarawala sk (@tijarawala) January 8, 2018
Baba Ramdev also took to Twitter to clarify his stand
We approved the word - 'Skin Complications' (त्वचा के विकार), which by error, got changed in translation/copy-writing. I always talked about maintaining natural beauty and never supported color discrimination.
— Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) January 9, 2018
However, Twitter users lost their cool and criticised Patanjali vehemently
Why dont you check, I have supported the #UnFair campaign against fairness creams of all companies. But till now, no other brand has gone to the extent of calling dark skin a 'skin ailment'! This is a new low by Patanjali
— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 7, 2018
Thank you Baba Ramdev for calling my dark complexion a skin ailment. I thought I only had one (eczema) but now I have two.#Patanjali pic.twitter.com/iW31q7NOst
— Shefali Rana (@ShefaliRana15) January 8, 2018
Babaji ....is business babaji..for profit and advertisement he can also go beyond like other businessman...
— Abhijeet (@0yes_abhi) January 9, 2018
It should be tested on buffaloes first, as Lala Ramdev used to take a jibe earlier on other MNCs promoting such products.
— Rofl Modi (@licensedtodream) January 8, 2018
Outrageous. As if his skin is super white!
So he should sell it as a beauty thing instead of an ailment like the rest of the corporates? What you are saying his he needs a better ad agency and lawyers.
— Bala (@sbchandar) January 8, 2018
Baba Ramdev clarifies after outrage over Patanjali cream calls dark skin an ailment; says it was translation issue ...
hmmmm. ..yeah... a translation issue & you let it go without checking?? Seems Interesting Mr. Business Baba..#BlackIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hMzyrhMIrm
— Shamsida Tayab (@tshamsi88) January 11, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.