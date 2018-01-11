 After receiving flak for ad that calls dark complexion a 'skin ailment' Baba Ramdev issues clarification
After receiving flak for ad that calls dark complexion a 'skin ailment' Baba Ramdev issues clarification

Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala replied to the Twitter user who posted the photograph and clarified that it was a 'translation error'.

11 Jan 2018 03:46 PM
Photo: (Twitter)

New Delhi: We are in the 21st century but still, many people in India equate beauty with 'white' and 'fair' skin color. Shocking but true.

Indian FMCG company Patanjali followed the same trend and touched new low in its latest advertisement, in which it calls dark complexion as a 'skin ailment'.

The matter got highlighted after a Twitter user posted Patanjali's beauty cream advertisement on social media, which says that the product is extremely beneficial for the skin ailments like 'dark complexion'.

The advertisement says, "extremely beneficial for skin ailments like dry skin, dark complexion, and wrinkles... It gives you the confidence of 100 percent natural beauty"

Here is the tweet which brought the issue to notice:

 



Twitter received a plethora of reactions which brutally thrashed Baba Ramdev and Patanjali for the insensitive advertisement. Jumping into action, Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala replied to the Twitter user who posted the photograph and clarified that it was a 'translation error'.

 





Baba Ramdev also took to Twitter to clarify his stand





 However, Twitter users lost their cool and criticised Patanjali vehemently

 





 





























