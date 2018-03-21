After Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger Shroff's mother summoned in CDR case

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the cops will now issue summons to actor Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff, who is said to have got CDR against ‘Style' actor Sahil Khan.Earlier, Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui was arrested after his name came up after a private detective Prashant Palekar was arrested. Palekar revealed that he had helped Siddiqui in pulling out CDR of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife last year.During the investigation, Thane crime branch officials found out that Ayesha Shroff had shared CDR of actor Sahil Khan with Siddiqui.DCP of Thane Crime Branch, said, "Our investigations have revealed that Ayesha Shroff retrieved the CDRs of actor Sahil Khan through a private detective agency and handed it over to Rizwan. She will be summoned for questioning to understand why she procured Khan’s call records."Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was exposed in January and the matter is part of the larger CDR leakage racket that involved private detectives illegally sourcing CDR of people for their clients.Earlier reports of Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha and actor Sahil Khan’s relationship had come. As per reports, Khan had also shared some intimate pics of the two.