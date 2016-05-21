After liquor, Bihar bans gutka and pan masala

: After prohibiting sale, consumption and storage of any type of liquor in the state, the Bihar government has now banned the distribution, storage, manufacture, publicity or the sale of any type of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for a period of one year.The prohibition will come into effect from Saturday.Earlier, in April this year, Bihar was declared a dry state with the Nitish Kumar government imposing a total ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol including India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) with immediate effect.The decision, announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a Cabinet meeting, which came into effect from April 5, made it clear that no alcohol can be legally consumed in all of Bihar, including bars and restaurants.