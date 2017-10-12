After Honeypreet, now Vipassana to face the heat? Probe in Panchkula violence gaining momentum

The Panchkula Police have issued a notice asking Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chairperson Vipassana Insan to join the investigations on Thursday, officials said.On Tuesday, Vipassana Insan did not turn up before the Panchkula Police, citing medical grounds. She had been required for questioning in connection with the probe into the August 25 violence that claimed 35 lives in Panchkula alone, police officials said.On Wednesday, Honeypreet Insaan, a close aide of Ram Rahim Insaan was questioned for three hours by the Haryana Police and team took her to Ram Rahim's village Gurusar Modia in Rajasthan. It came out that she stayed in Baba's village while she was evading cops. The police team may take her the Dera headquarters, in Sirsa, on Thursday.A court on Tuesday extended the police remand of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's close associate Honeypreet Insan till October 13.The Haryana Police had sought the remand of Priyanka Taneja (36), widely known as Honeypreet, who calls herself the adopted daughter of the Dera chief, for nine more days.Following the conviction of the Dera chief, violence had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered, claiming 41 lives. The Dera chief has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two female disciples.