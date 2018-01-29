 After engine failure, plane makes incredible emergency landing in the middle of highway
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • After engine failure, plane makes incredible emergency landing in the middle of highway

After engine failure, plane makes incredible emergency landing in the middle of highway

A plane made an emergency landing on a freeway in Costa Mesa in California after experiencing engine trouble.

By: || Updated: 29 Jan 2018 09:06 PM
After engine failure, plane makes incredible emergency landing in the middle of highway

The Beech G33 light aircraft was on its way to land at a nearby airport when the pilot reported engine trouble. Soon he was forced to land on the Freeway. Photo tweeted by @CMFD_PIO

NEW DELHI: A small plane made an emergency landing on a freeway in Costa Mesa in California after experiencing engine trouble on Sunday night.

The Beech G33 light aircraft was on its way to land at a nearby airport when the pilot reported engine trouble. Soon he was forced to land on the Freeway.

The pilot and passengers walked away without any injuries.



Describing the landing, pilot Izzy Slod, 24, told the media: “You don’t have a choice, you have a minute, maybe two minutes max to figure something out.

“I went with my gut on the freeway. I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he told KBNC.

"I had to make a last-minute, last-second judgment on whether or not we could make it over, and we didn’t have the airspeed to make it over, so I went under it,” he told KLTA.

Chris Coatez, the captain of the Costa Mesa Fire Department said that it was a “complete miracle” that there was no traffic when Slod needed to land his plane.

Plane landed on the 55 North we just missed it! pic.twitter.com/CA3lk8HM1T





For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Acche Din' here, except for 'minor hiccups': Rahul Gandhi's jibe on Economic Survey

trending now

INDIA
President Kovind praises Aadhaar but Congress says BJP has ...
INDIA
Kasganj: Accused reveal 'conspiracy' behind sporadic violence in riot-hit ...
INDIA
Budget Session: Kharge's serious allegation, says 'Govt wants early ...