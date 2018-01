After engine failure, plane makes incredible emergency landing in the middle of highway

*Update* experienced Pilot performs emergency landing safely on NB 55 at Del Mar. pic.twitter.com/jDYM3nneoc

— Costa Mesa FD (@CMFD_PIO) January 29, 2018



— Dora Noriega (@doracocheer) January 29, 2018



The Beech G33 light aircraft was on its way to land at a nearby airport when the pilot reported engine trouble. Soon he was forced to land on the Freeway.The pilot and passengers walked away without any injuries.Describing the landing, pilot Izzy Slod, 24, told the media: “You don’t have a choice, you have a minute, maybe two minutes max to figure something out.“I went with my gut on the freeway. I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he told KBNC."I had to make a last-minute, last-second judgment on whether or not we could make it over, and we didn’t have the airspeed to make it over, so I went under it,” he told KLTA.Chris Coatez, the captain of the Costa Mesa Fire Department said that it was a “complete miracle” that there was no traffic when Slod needed to land his plane.Plane landed on the 55 North we just missed it! pic.twitter.com/CA3lk8HM1T