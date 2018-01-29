After engine failure, plane makes incredible emergency landing in the middle of highway

The Beech G33 light aircraft was on its way to land at a nearby airport when the pilot reported engine trouble. Soon he was forced to land on the Freeway.
The pilot and passengers walked away without any injuries.
*Update* experienced Pilot performs emergency landing safely on NB 55 at Del Mar. pic.twitter.com/jDYM3nneoc
— Costa Mesa FD (@CMFD_PIO) January 29, 2018
Describing the landing, pilot Izzy Slod, 24, told the media: “You don’t have a choice, you have a minute, maybe two minutes max to figure something out.
“I went with my gut on the freeway. I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he told KBNC.
"I had to make a last-minute, last-second judgment on whether or not we could make it over, and we didn’t have the airspeed to make it over, so I went under it,” he told KLTA.
Chris Coatez, the captain of the Costa Mesa Fire Department said that it was a “complete miracle” that there was no traffic when Slod needed to land his plane.
Plane landed on the 55 North we just missed it! pic.twitter.com/CA3lk8HM1T
— Dora Noriega (@doracocheer) January 29, 2018
Casual when a plane lands on the freeway #LA #55 #CostaMesa pic.twitter.com/2Ohp8H2P5G
— Peter Erni (@Peter_Erni) January 29, 2018
First Published: 29 Jan 2018 09:03 PM