After Dalit man was beaten up in Muzaffarnagar, tension prevails in village

The 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by the group of men, who are said to be associated with a Hindu outfit, in Kalyanpur village in the district on January 14, they said.
ALSO READ: Building plan of eateries at Hauz Khas Village not sanctioned says HC
Tension ran high as Dalits in the area protested following the incident and warned of starting an agitation.
SP (City) Ombir Singh told media that security has been tightened and additional police force has been deployed in the area.
One of the four accused in the case has been arrested, Singh said, adding the remaining three would be arrested soon.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 17 Jan 2018 09:05 PM