 After Dalit man was beaten up in Muzaffarnagar, tension prevails in village
Tension ran high as Dalits in the area protested following the incident and warned of starting an agitation

By: || Updated: 17 Jan 2018 09:12 PM
Image grab: google.co.in/maps

Muzaffarnagar: Tension prevailed in a village in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh today after a Dalit man was allegedly beaten up by a group of people, who recorded the assault and circulated the video online, police said today.

The 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by the group of men, who are said to be associated with a Hindu outfit, in Kalyanpur village in the district on January 14, they said.

Tension ran high as Dalits in the area protested following the incident and warned of starting an agitation.

SP (City) Ombir Singh told media that security has been tightened and additional police force has been deployed in the area.

One of the four accused in the case has been arrested, Singh said, adding the remaining three would be arrested soon.

