Asansol Violence: Imam who lost his son requests people to restore peace in the area

: After clashes broke out between two groups centering a Ram Navami procession, Imam who has lost his son in the violent incidents over Ram Navami celebrations, appealed to the people to restore peace in the area.Image: Left- PTI/ Right - ABP NewsAs tension soared high, Imam Imdatullah Rashid said "I have lost my son My boy has been taken away. I do not want any more families to lose their loved ones. Do not make it an issue. If you love me, then restore peace,"The youngest son of the Imam, Hafiz Sabkatulla, was found dead with injuries on his head and throat at the Asansol district. He had recently appeared in this year's Class 10 board examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.The Imam also said that “if you do not listen to me I will leave Asansol and go away”.The Imam made the appeal when the body of the 16-year-old was laid to rest at a burial ground.