 Bihar: After Biology, class 12 Physics paper 'leaked', alleges Tejashwi Yadav
On 6th February, Bihar Board class 12 exams biology paper was also allegedly leaked

Updated: 08 Feb 2018 06:21 PM
(Image: Representational/ PTI/ File)

New Delhi: Just days after the alleged leak of Biology paper in Bihar, it is claimed that the physics question paper was also leaked on Thursday.

In a tweet, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and ex-deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav alleged Bihar Board’s 10+2 Physics paper also leaked. He asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on the issue –



He further slammed the Nitish Kumar government in the state by saying that “you can’t afford to be shy & silent to spoil Bihar’s future”

On 6th February, Bihar Board class 12 exams biology paper was leaked at two centres in Nawada and Supaul. The photocopy of the paper went viral on social media soon after the exam started in Nawada district.

The Bihar Board is conducting class 12 exams from February 6 till February 16.

First Published:
