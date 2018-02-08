Bihar: After Biology, class 12 Physics paper 'leaked', alleges Tejashwi Yadav



Bihar Board’s 10+2 Physics paper also leaked, Second consecutive paper which went viral. What the HELL is wrong with Bihar’s board & education system?

Open up your mouth Mr. Chief Minister..You can’t afford to be shy & silent to spoil Bihar’s future.



— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 8, 2018

: Just days after the alleged leak of Biology paper in Bihar, it is claimed that the physics question paper was also leaked on Thursday.In a tweet, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and ex-deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav alleged Bihar Board’s 10+2 Physics paper also leaked. He asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on the issue –He further slammed the Nitish Kumar government in the state by saying that “you can’t afford to be shy & silent to spoil Bihar’s future”On 6th February, Bihar Board class 12 exams biology paper was leaked at two centres in Nawada and Supaul. The photocopy of the paper went viral on social media soon after the exam started in Nawada district.The Bihar Board is conducting class 12 exams from February 6 till February 16.