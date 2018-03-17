After AAP, Punjab Govt stands divided on Majithia row

New Delhi: The Punjab government stands divided on Bikram Singh Majithia, Shiromani Akali Dal leader who has been accused of indulging in links with drug mafia. Where on one hand Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh has maintained silence on the issue, Navjot Singh Sidhu has sought his arrest.Sidhu also claimed that he had findings of a Special Task Force's report.On Friday, the Punjab government in the Punjab and Haryana High Court had said that two member panel would examine the STF report."STF has made it clear that there is a substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Majithia in drug peddling which needs to be probed. Punjab government cannot ignore these facts," Sidhu told reporters here today.When asked why the government was not taking decision then, Sidhu replied, "our government will take a decision. It is our government which set up the STF.""As per the findings, prima facie there is sufficient evidence on record to further investigate the role of Bikram Singh Majithia as regards allegations made in application under enquiry," Sidhu said.Meanwhile, the Akali Dal hit out at Sidhu, accusing him of levelling baseless charges against Majithia with "ulterior motive"."It is an irresponsible behaviour on the part of a minister who was seen flashing documents before the media and indulging in misleading propaganda," said SAD spokesperson and former minister Daljeet Singh Cheema.Not just state government, even Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government holds different views on the SAD leader.The matter escalated after AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal levied allegations on Majithia and later sought apology after he threatened to file a defamation case.This angered the party leaders from Punjab, who felt ‘deceived’ and led to resignation of two leaders from party post, including party’s state President Bhagwant Mann on Friday.