26 jawans killed in 44 days in Kashmir, what Pakistan receives is mere 'warning'

On Tuesday, security forces managed to neutralise two terrorists in a 30-hour long gun battle which began on Monday after the militants tried to attack a CRPF camp in Srinagar.The incident came two days after Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists attacked an Army camp in Jammu's Sunjuwan, killing seven people, including six Army soldiers.Last week, an Army officer and three jawans were killed in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Monday blamed Pakistan for the terror attack at the Sunjuwan army Camp and warned the country that it will pay the price for the "misadventure"."Pakistan will pay for this misadventure. I repeat Pakistan will pay for it," the defence minister, who was in Srinagar to take stock of the situation, had said."I would not certainly set a timeline but Pakistan will pay for this misadventure. I can only assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country that the Army, both the governments at the state and the Centre, are definitely looking at it with all seriousness," she added.Sitharaman also blamed Pakistan for infiltration of terrorists into J&K and said it was expanding the arc of terror to the areas south of Pir Panjal Ranges.She also slammed the neighbour country for unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC and the IB.December 31, 2017: A suicide attack on CRPF training center in Pulwama resulted in the killing of five jawans.January 3, 2018: A BSF trooper posted on the International Border in Jammu was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.January 6, 2018: Four policemen were killed in an IED blast by terrorists in Sopore city of Jammu and Kashmir.January 13, 2018: Lance Nayak Yogesh Murlidhar was killed in firing by Pakistan forces from across the border in the Sunderbani sector. 28-year-old Yogesh Murlidhar was a resident of Dhule in Maharashtra.January 18, 2018: A BSF head constable was killed in the RS Pura Sector in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the International Border.January 19, 2018: A BSF jawans lost his life in firing from Pakistan side.January 20, 2018: Two jawans and two civilians were killed while 35 others were injured in shelling by Pakistani.February 4, 2018: Four soldiers were killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control.February 11, 2018: Five soldiers were killed in the terror attack on Army camp in Jammu's Sunjawan.February 12, 2018: An attempt was made to attack a CRPF camp in Karan sector in Srinagar. In the assault, constable Mojahid Khan lost his life.