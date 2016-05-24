Aditya Sachdeva murder: Courts deny bail to Bihar legislator, husband

After a Bihar court on Tuesday refused to hear the bail plea of suspended Janata Dal-United legislator Manorama Devi, another court also rejected the plea of her husband Bindi Yadav.Manorama Devi and Bindi Yadav, a politician with criminal links, were arrested in connection with the killing of a teenager Aditya Sachdeva by their son Rocky Yadav in Gaya town.Rocky is the main accused in the killing of the Class 12 student."Gaya district and session judge has refused to hear her regular bail plea and deferred it to May 27," a district police official said.The court asked the police to produce the case diary and its report."She is prisoner number 10,460 in the same Gaya central jail where her husband Bindi Yadav and son Rocky Yadav have been lodged," a jail official said.Manorama Devi had surrendered last week and the court remanded her to 14 days' judicial custody.An arrest warrant was issued against Manorama for keeping liquor in her home in Gaya town in violation of the prohibition law of the state and for harbouring her fugitive son who has since been arrested.The chief judicial masgistrate of the court has rejected the bail plea of Bindi Yadav who was also arrested in connection with the killing.Rocky Yadav, 30, allegedly killed teenager Aditya Sachdeva on May 7 on Bodh Gaya-Gaya road for overtaking his car.Rocky absconded after the incident, allegedly with the help of his parents.Manorama and her husband's arms licences have also been cancelled.Following the public outcry over Aditya Sachdeva's murder, the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) suspended Manorama's membership.The teenager's family has demanded a CBI probe into the case and a speedy trial of the accused.