 Adhaar EXPOSES ghost teachers; were working in 2-3 colleges simultaneously
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Adhaar EXPOSES ghost teachers; were working in 2-3 colleges simultaneously

Adhaar EXPOSES ghost teachers; were working in 2-3 colleges simultaneously

The ministry is likely to take strict action against these ghost teachers

By: || Updated: 06 Jan 2018 09:37 AM
Adhaar EXPOSES ghost teachers; were working in 2-3 colleges simultaneously

Image courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Several ghost teachers have been exposed with the help of Adhaar card. As per a data released by Ministry of Education, Adhaar helped trace teachers who had been working at various colleges.

In a shocking revelation, it was found that over 80 thousand teachers have been working in two to three colleges simultaneously, something that is not permitted.

The same leads to several teachers left unemployed. Also, the same would result in absenteeism of the professors from college when they go to the other college to teach.

The ministry is likely to take strict action against these ghost teachers.

More details on the same are awaited.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Cold wave prevails in Delhi

trending now

VIDEO
India vs South Africa: Know how is the pitch ...
VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: Opposition attacks BJP over Haj house painted ...
VIDEO
Fodder Scam Case: Lalu yadav seeks min. sentence, cites ...