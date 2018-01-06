Adhaar EXPOSES ghost teachers; were working in 2-3 colleges simultaneously

New Delhi: Several ghost teachers have been exposed with the help of Adhaar card. As per a data released by Ministry of Education, Adhaar helped trace teachers who had been working at various colleges.In a shocking revelation, it was found that over 80 thousand teachers have been working in two to three colleges simultaneously, something that is not permitted.The same leads to several teachers left unemployed. Also, the same would result in absenteeism of the professors from college when they go to the other college to teach.The ministry is likely to take strict action against these ghost teachers.More details on the same are awaited.