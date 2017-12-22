Adarsh Housing Scam Explained: A look at what has happened since 2010



Nov 2010: Adarsh scam unearthed. CBI probe begins.

Jan 29, 2011: CBI registers FIR in case against 14 persons, including former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, under IPC section 120 (b) for criminal conspiracy and various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

July 4, 2012: CBI files first charge sheet in the case before special CBI court.

Dec 2013: Maharashtra Governor K Sankaranarayanan refuses sanction to prosecute Ashok Chavan.

Jan 2014: Sessions court refuses to delete Ashok Chavan's name as accused in the case on request made by CBI.

Mar 2015: Bombay High Court also dismisses Ashok Chavan's petition seeking deletion of his name from the case.

Oct 2015: CBI submits fresh evidence to Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao seeking sanction once again.

Feb 2016: Governor Rao grants the CBI permission to prosecute Ashok Chavan. Chavan approaches HC challenging Governor's order.

Dec 22, 2017: HC allows Chavan's petition and quashes and sets aside Governor's order granting sanction to prosecute him.



It is alleged that over time politicians, bureaucrats and military officers changed several rules concerning land ownership, floor space index and membership. This helped them getting themselves flats in this cooperative society at below-market rates.IMAGE: PTIAshok Shankarrao Chavan who served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 8 December 2008 to 9 November 2010 is among 14 retired and serving defence personnel, bureaucrats and politicians named as accused in the scam.He is also accused of illegally approving, as revenue minister earlier, allotment of 40 per cent of flats to civilians.IMAGE: PTIHere is a chronological series of events -