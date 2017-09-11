Actress Renuka Shahane raises voice against 7-yr-old Pradyuman Thakur’s murder, shares heart-touching post

The agitation and anger over gruesome murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in Gurugram’s Ryan International School can be felt all over the country. Reactions and condemnation have been pouring after the class 2 student was found in a pool of blood, with this throat slit in school washroom.Expressing concern over the rising issues of child abuse, TV actress Renuka Shahane, who herself is a mother of 2 sons, shared a long Facebook post condemning the school authorities over apathy and lose security provisions.Sahane began her post saying, “Totally shocked, horrified, and dismayed by the brutal murder of a seven year old child at the Ryan International School, Gurugram & a rape of a three year old by a peon in another school in the national capital”.Renuka asserted that parents send their kids to school with a lot of trust and hope to shape their future, but incidents like these shatter the belief of parents in the schools, who in spite of charging high fee, fail to provide security to students.“How do we make things safe for our kids? Parents drop their kids to school with the trust that our kids will be safe, protected within these walls of learning. But incident after incident points to laxity about the security of our kids despite the high fees in many "International" schools” she said.The actress further went ahead and asked all the parents, who have school going kids to come together and stand against the flawed and callous system; and ensure that a thorough background check of the working staff of schools should be done, before they are hired.“All of us parents should come together to demand a list of criminals with past cases of misdemeanors against kids circulated in each & every school of our country, both Govt & Private, so that no sexual predator bus driver, conductor, attendant, peon, coach, teacher, principal or trustee with a criminal complaint about child physical or sexual abuse comes within a mile of a job dealing with kids” she concluded.