Actress Meghna Naidu looted by couple in Goa, says 'they took away my underwear as well'

New Delhi: Model-turned Bollywood actress Meghna Naidu of ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’ fame was allegedly conned and looted by a couple living at her Goa residence in Candolim.The tenants claimed to be from Mumbai working in New Zealand, had allegedly provided Meghna with fake Aadhaar cards and driving licenses. Meghna claims they fled after stealing all her belongings and valuables.Narrating the incident on Facebook, Meghna said the duo fled over night without paying the rent taking away her and Luis' (caretaker) clothes shoes bags, small speaker. “They didn't even leave behind our underwear and socks for that matter.”So my care taker in goa home rented my apartment to these 2 people who posed as a couple. They told her that they work in New Zealand and that they are from Mumbai. They gave their Aadhar card and driving license as ID which turned out to be FAKE after investigating it. They have disappeared over night without paying the rent and have taken every bit of mine and luis's clothes shoes bags, small speakers (We had maximum of our stuff here) They didn't even leave behind our under wear and socks for that matter ( everything they could take away in bags they have taken). We had stored all the stuff under the bed storage and it is all wiped clean.My statues and frames have been broken and furniture had been moved around and put in different areas of the home. They changed my lock on the door. The society had to break the lock down before I came to check what all has gone. This doesn't end here..They have fleeced my care taker for 85k giving her dreams of taking her son to new Zealand for work saying they need the money for paper work. They also have fooled another lady for 40k and another man for his land papers (copy of sale deed) saying they wana get the papers checked by their lawyer.This is all happened in Candolim area.My request to everyone is to please forward this post to all the friends and family who live in GOA or around GOA so they are aware of what has happened to me. And if anyone sees them anywhere in goa please let the cops know. We have to get these people caught.This photo was taken by my caretaker after they checked in in which her daughter is with them. And guess what... that top that lady on the left is wearing is MINE.Meghna Naidu (Facebook account)After featuring in a couple of music videos, Meghna took the plunge into Bollywood but none of the films performed well at the Box Office. The 35-year-old actress is currently working in most of the film industries down South. She has also featured in TV shows namely - Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 1 on Colors TV where she was partnered by Capt Purvesh Gada (2008), Dancing Queen on Colors TV (2009), Jodha Akbar on Zee TV (2013), MTV Fanaah on MTV India (2014), Adaalat on Sony Entertainment Television she claimed to be KD Pathak's wife, Sasural Simar Ka on Colors as Patali Devi.