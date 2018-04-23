Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 6 months in jail by Delhi Court in a cheque bounce case

The court last Friday had convicted Rajpal, his wife Radha Yadav and a company in connection with a loan case.



Rajpal and his wife allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor had reportedly borrowed from a Delhi-based businessman for his directorial debut in 2010.



His lawyer had requested the court not to jail him since the loan was regularly being repaid in instalments



In the year 2013, the 'Chupke Chupke' actor was sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case.

