Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 6 months in jail by Delhi Court in a cheque bounce case

Rajpal and his wife allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor had reportedly borrowed from a Delhi-based businessman for his directorial debut in 2010.

Updated: 23 Apr 2018 03:58 PM
Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 6 months in jail in cheque bounce case

Picture: Rajpal Yadav Twitter account.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was on Monday sentenced to 6 months in jail by Karkardooma Court in a cheque bounce case.

The court last Friday had convicted Rajpal,  his wife Radha Yadav and a company in connection with a loan case.

Rajpal and his wife allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor had reportedly borrowed from a Delhi-based businessman for his directorial debut in 2010.

His lawyer had requested the court not to jail him since the loan was regularly being repaid in instalments

In the year 2013, the 'Chupke Chupke' actor was sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case.

First Published: 23 Apr 2018 03:58 PM
