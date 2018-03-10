Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to allegations of spying on estranged wife



Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition.

To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust pic.twitter.com/APPaEK373q

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 10, 2018

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seemingly disgusted by the allegations of spying on his estranged wife and on Saturday, he responded to the reports doing the rounds that he hired detectives to get her call records."Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust," he tweeted.It was reported earlier that Siddiqui and his wife were summoned by Thane's crime branch. Summon was in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.Both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and estranged wife had been called after some of the arrested accused had told the cops that Rizwan Siddiqui (an advocate) had obtained the CDR of the actor's wife from private detectives.