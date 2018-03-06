Actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'a rare disease'

The actor tweeted that he is suffering from "a rare disease".
"I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will," actor further said.
He also urged the fans to "wish best for me".
Irrfan Khan has not only worked in Hindi cinema but also in British films and Hollywood.
— Irrfan (@irrfank) March 5, 2018
First Published: 06 Mar 2018 08:16 AM