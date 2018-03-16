Actor Irrfan Khan reveals he is suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumor; will be going to London for treatment, say Sources

Sources say he will visiting London to get medically treated.
The actor last week said he is suffering from a rare disease and is fighting for choices. He had requested people not to speculate.
The 51-year-old actor this afternoon revealed about the disease through his Twitter account. " I hope to be back with more stories to tell."
To quote him verbatim, "The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell."
— Irrfan (@irrfank) March 16, 2018
According to cancer.net, "an endocrine tumor is a mass that begins in the parts of the body that produce and release hormones. Because an endocrine tumor develops from cells that produce hormones, the tumor can also produce hormones. This can cause serious illness. A neuroendocrine tumor begins in the hormone-producing cells of the body’s neuroendocrine system, which is made up of cells that are a combination of hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells. Neuroendocrine cells are found throughout the body in organs such as the lungs and gastrointestinal tract, including the stomach and intestines. Neuroendocrine cells perform specific functions, such as regulating air and blood flow through the lungs and controlling how quickly food moves through the gastrointestinal tract."
News agency IANS describes Neuroendocrine tumours as rare and says it can occur anywhere in the body. Most neuroendocrine tumours occur in the lungs, appendix, small intestine, rectum and pancreas. They can be non-cancerous or malignant.
Since there are several types of neuroendocrime tumours, it is not clear whether the ailment he is suffering from is cancerous in nature.
Earlier, Irrfan is undergoing treatment but he is in good spirits, said his "Blackmail" director Abhinay Deo.
His forthcoming film "Blackmail" will hit the screens as scheduled on April 6. The makers have announced that the actor's health condition will not affect the movie's release.
"Blackmail" is a black comedy drama film, co-produced and directed by Deo. T-Series has also collaborated for the movie, which is releasing on April 6.
