  Actor Farhan Akhtar comes in support of Modi, slams trollers sharing Asaram's pictures with PM
  • Actor Farhan Akhtar comes in support of Modi, slams trollers sharing Asaram's pictures with PM

Actor Farhan Akhtar comes in support of Modi, slams trollers sharing Asaram's pictures with PM

An old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with rape accused Asaram was making rounds on social media, with people taking on PM and calling court’s verdict against Asaram as “sad day for Modi and his bhakts”.

By: | Updated: 25 Apr 2018 02:26 PM
Actor Farhan Akhtar comes in support of Modi, slams trollers sharing Asaram's pictures with PM

Farhan Akhtar takes on Modi trollers / PTI IMAGES

Mumbai: When the entire country had their eyes glued to their television screens, just couple of hours ahead of the Jodhpur court verdict on rape case against self-styled godman Asaram and his aides, actor Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter and lashed out at trollers who had shared Asaram’s pictures with PM Modi.

A similar post was also shared by Opposition Congress, where a video of Asaram and Modi was shared via their official Twitter account, with a title “ a man is known by the company he keeps”.





So, Akhtar came in support of PM Modi and took a jibe at the trollers and asked them to stop sharing the post as “obviously” PM didn’t know Asaram would turn into a pervert.





“So, Asaram is a child rapist. And he has been found guilty. Good. But can people please stop sharing images of him with PM Modi. Patronising him before he was exposed to be a pervert is no crime. Let’s be fair and give him the benefit of doubt that he, like us, did not know” the actor said.

First Published: 25 Apr 2018 02:26 PM
