Actor Farhan Akhtar comes in support of Modi, slams trollers sharing Asaram's pictures with PM

A similar post was also shared by Opposition Congress, where a video of Asaram and Modi was shared via their official Twitter account, with a title “ a man is known by the company he keeps”.
"A man is known by the company he keeps" - Aesop's fables #AsaramVerdict pic.twitter.com/CTOQ8HKJ1O
— Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2018
So, Akhtar came in support of PM Modi and took a jibe at the trollers and asked them to stop sharing the post as “obviously” PM didn’t know Asaram would turn into a pervert.
So, Asaram is a child rapist. And he has been found guilty. Good.
But can people please stop sharing images of him with PM Modi. Patronising him before he was exposed to be a pervert is no crime.
Let’s be fair and give him the benefit of doubt that he, like us, did not know.
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 25, 2018
