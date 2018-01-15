Acting tough, Indian Army kills 7 Pakistani soldiers in firing

The incident is reported just a few hours after Army Chief Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan of the consequences if the neighbour fails to stop its evil deeds."Pakistan army shields infiltrators. If we are forced, we will take even more strong action," he said on Monday during a function held on the occasion of Army Day parade.."Ceasefire violations by Pakistan happen regularly, to which we respond effectively," General Bipin Rawat added.Talking about north-east, he said-"Our intelligence based and people-friendly operations in the north-east have managed to limit terrorism to a large extent."Before making these statements, Army Chief General awarded Sena medals at Cariappa Parade Ground on Army Day which is celebrated every year on January 14.