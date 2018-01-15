 Acting tough, Indian Army kills 7 Pakistani soldiers in firing
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Acting tough, Indian Army kills 7 Pakistani soldiers in firing

Acting tough, Indian Army kills 7 Pakistani soldiers in firing

The incident is reported just a few hours after Army Chief Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan of the consequences if the neighbour fails to stop its evil deeds.

By: || Updated: 15 Jan 2018 01:33 PM
Acting tough, Indian Army kills 7 Pakistani soldiers in firing

Image: Representational/ABP Live

New Delhi: In a latest development along India-Pakistan border, Indian Army has killed seven Pakistani soldiers in cross firing on Monday.

The incident is reported just a few hours after Army Chief Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan of the consequences if the neighbour fails to stop its evil deeds.

"Pakistan army shields infiltrators. If we are forced, we will take even more strong action," he said on Monday during a function held on the occasion of Army Day parade..

"Ceasefire violations by Pakistan happen regularly, to which we respond effectively," General Bipin Rawat added.

Talking about north-east, he said-"Our intelligence based and people-friendly operations in the north-east have managed to limit terrorism to a large extent."

Before making these statements, Army Chief General awarded Sena medals at Cariappa Parade Ground on Army Day which is celebrated every year on January 14.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Thanks to IndiGo's goof up, a passenger landed in Nagpur instead of Indore

trending now

VIDEO
When PM Modi broke protocol and welcomed Israel PM ...
INDIA
Disputes between Supreme Court judges and CJI resolved, says ...
VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of Jan 14th, 2018