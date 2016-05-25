Achche din? Modi government’s five worst performing ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing two years in office. ABP News is analysing whether he fulfilled the promises made to the people of the country. Today, we present to you the report card of his ministers. Country’s top 50 journalists have compiled the list of best performers, average performers, and worst performers. Here is the list of worst performing ministers.Food and PDS minister Ram Vilas Paswan has got only 4.19 numbers. Shiv Shakti Bakshi has given 8.5, whereas Seema Mustafa gave 1 number.Paswan’s responsibility was to provide unadulterated food items, providing food to the poor through PDS, to provide food to all under Right to Food by keeping in mind the interests of the consumer.However, he neither could curb food inflation, nor he could implement right to food in states properly.Maneka Gandhi has got 4.17 numbers in total. Shiv Shakti Bakshi has given 8.5 numbers. Shesh Narayan Singh has given her zero.Maneka Gandhi got a booklet published in her constituency Pilibhit highlighting her achievements as Women and Child development minister.She claimed that her ministryGot minor laws changedBrought new schemes for women safetyLaunched new policy for women empowermentRecommended 6 months maternity leave and ban on triple ‘talaaq’Started child helpline number 1098.Provision for maternity leave has not been applied as yet. The file is pending with labour department.Her recommendation of a ban on triple ‘talaaq’ is pending at law ministry.Nirbhaya fund has not been utilized at all.Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh has got 4.14 marks. Dheerendra Kumar has given him 8 marks, whereas Kanchan Gupta has given him only 1 mark.He got started crop insuranceGot changed conditions for getting compensation on crop failure.Cold storage capacity increased for perishable items.e-trading started for 21 markets in 8 states.Agriculture schemes have not reached in villages.Problems of farmers intact.Farmers still committing suicides.Has not been able to deal with drought.Has not been able to bolster irrigation facilities.Panchayati raj minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh has got only 4.1 marks. Shiv Shakti Bakshi gave 8.5 marks, whereas P Venketesh Rao has given 1 mark.Achievement50 per cent women reservation in panchayats in pipeline.More power to panchayatsLand acquisition bill to be brought in monsoon session of Parliament.Problem areaLand acquisition bill was passed by Lok Sabha. However, still it has to face the Rajya Sabha test.States have not been given money for MNREGARural India is in pitiable condition and there is not plan in place to improve that.Najma Heptullah is Modi government’s Minority Affairs minister. Her responsibility area was to connect minorities to Modi government. However, she didn’t do the required.She got 3.37 marks. Shiv Shakti Bakshi gave her 8 marks, whereas Shesh Narayan Singh gave zero.She started ‘Nai Manzil’, and ‘Seekho Kamao’ schemes for minorities.She said she would get 50 million dollars from World Bank for improving ‘madarsas’She promised scholarships and fellowships to girls.She promised coaching for entrance exams in higher education.However, there was not much of a difference in condition of the minorities. Lack of vision was observed.