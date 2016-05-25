Achche din? Modi government’s five worst performing ministers

Ram Vilas Paswan
Food and PDS minister Ram Vilas Paswan has got only 4.19 numbers. Shiv Shakti Bakshi has given 8.5, whereas Seema Mustafa gave 1 number.
Reasons
Paswan’s responsibility was to provide unadulterated food items, providing food to the poor through PDS, to provide food to all under Right to Food by keeping in mind the interests of the consumer.
However, he neither could curb food inflation, nor he could implement right to food in states properly.
Maneka Gandhi
Maneka Gandhi has got 4.17 numbers in total. Shiv Shakti Bakshi has given 8.5 numbers. Shesh Narayan Singh has given her zero.
Maneka Gandhi got a booklet published in her constituency Pilibhit highlighting her achievements as Women and Child development minister.
She claimed that her ministry
Got minor laws changed
Brought new schemes for women safety
Launched new policy for women empowerment
Recommended 6 months maternity leave and ban on triple ‘talaaq’
Started child helpline number 1098.
Here is the reality
Provision for maternity leave has not been applied as yet. The file is pending with labour department.
Her recommendation of a ban on triple ‘talaaq’ is pending at law ministry.
Nirbhaya fund has not been utilized at all.
Radha Mohan Singh
Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh has got 4.14 marks. Dheerendra Kumar has given him 8 marks, whereas Kanchan Gupta has given him only 1 mark.
Achievements
He got started crop insurance
Got changed conditions for getting compensation on crop failure.
Cold storage capacity increased for perishable items.
e-trading started for 21 markets in 8 states.
Problem areas
Agriculture schemes have not reached in villages.
Problems of farmers intact.
Farmers still committing suicides.
Has not been able to deal with drought.
Has not been able to bolster irrigation facilities.
Chaudhary Birendra Singh
Panchayati raj minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh has got only 4.1 marks. Shiv Shakti Bakshi gave 8.5 marks, whereas P Venketesh Rao has given 1 mark.
Achievement
50 per cent women reservation in panchayats in pipeline.
More power to panchayats
Land acquisition bill to be brought in monsoon session of Parliament.
Problem area
Land acquisition bill was passed by Lok Sabha. However, still it has to face the Rajya Sabha test.
States have not been given money for MNREGA
Rural India is in pitiable condition and there is not plan in place to improve that.
Najma Heptullah
Najma Heptullah is Modi government’s Minority Affairs minister. Her responsibility area was to connect minorities to Modi government. However, she didn’t do the required.
She got 3.37 marks. Shiv Shakti Bakshi gave her 8 marks, whereas Shesh Narayan Singh gave zero.
Achievements
She started ‘Nai Manzil’, and ‘Seekho Kamao’ schemes for minorities.
She said she would get 50 million dollars from World Bank for improving ‘madarsas’
She promised scholarships and fellowships to girls.
She promised coaching for entrance exams in higher education.
However, there was not much of a difference in condition of the minorities. Lack of vision was observed.
First Published: 25 May 2016 03:01 PM