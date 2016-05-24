 Achche din? What happened to PM Modi’s promises about inflation, employment and corruption
By: || Updated: 24 May 2016 06:08 PM
New Delhi: On May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would complete 2 years in office. PM Modi had promised good days if he came to power. What happened to his promises? ABP News analysed his performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made inflation his main poll plank. He had promised that he put a break on it.

However, the reality seems to be different. When PM Modi came to power, the cost of pulses was Rs 70 per kg. Now the cost is Rs 140 per kg.

Milk was Rs 30 per kg, which is Rs 40 per kg now. Flour was Rs 20 per kg, which is Rs 22 per kg now. Rice was Rs 23 per kg, which is Rs 28 per kg.

In Delhi, petrol was Rs 71.41 per liter, which is Rs 63.02 per liter.

We did some case studies of inflation, unemployment and corruption. Watch the videos.





