Achche din? Report card of PM Modi’s top 5 performing ministers



Journalist panel has given 6.92 marks out of 10 to transport minister Nitin Gadkari. Journalist Neemdev Gazanan gave him 10 out of 10 whereas Arvind Mohan has given him 4 marks. He is Modi’s top minister.



Gadkari’s biggest achievement is that he expedited road construction. In 2013, 7 km road was constructed daily, in 2014 the number dropped to 2 km per day. Gadkari had targeted 30 km per day and is managing 20-21 km per day.



He arranged money for projects that were stalled due to lack of resources. Due to this, projects like Delhi-Jaipur, Nagpur-Jabalpur, Muzaffarnagar-Dehradun highways that were stalled have started.



He also provisioned for ecology of the projects by earmarking 1 per cent of total project cost for environment restoration.





Earlier, to approve a project, Railways used to take 24 months. Now, Railways take 6 months only.



In the last year, there was a 85 % hike in broad gauge lines compared to 2009-2014.



Gatiman Express between Agra and Delhi was started that runs at a speed of 160 kmph.



Three shifts of 4 officers each respond to public’s concern on social media.





Bullet train is a far off dream.



Brokers still rule the reservation scene.



A lot to do with regards to maintaining hygiene.



Dedicated freight corridor still not started.



Dream of confirmed ticket to all is still 4 years away.





In 2014-15, 3.1 crore ton coal was produced, which is the highest in 4 years.



Electrification of 18,000 villages started as scheduled.



Electricity deficit lowered from 4.2 per cent to 2.4 per cent.





Electricity outage is still a big problem.



Lack of urgency in electrification of villages on the part of state governments.



Many states are behind in the scheme to get electricity corporations out of loss.





Sushma lead from the front during Yemen and Iraq crisis. PM Modi had praised her for her efforts.



Sushma acted on direct tweets of Indians in distress.



She takes initiatives and international programs of Indian government. In India-Africa convention, she even kept a keen eye on food menu.



She tried improving ties with countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Vietnam etc.



She improved Passport service. Now, online passports can be made easily.





Sushma Swaraj has been into many controversies as well.



She abjectly removed foreign secretary Sujata Singh.



She was the cause of embarrassment to the government on her trying to help Lalit Modi.





He applied One Rank One Pension.



To provide for India’s strategic needs, Parrikar did a Rs 20000-crore Helicopter Gunship agreement.



He promoted India’s self-reliance in manufacturing weapons.



He increased private partnership in defence.



He inducted indigenous Tejas in IAF.



