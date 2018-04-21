Abu Salem, 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict, denied parole to get married



Navi Mumbai Commissioner has rejected parole application of 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem; he had sought the parole for getting married pic.twitter.com/9L4a1ijHU7

— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

: 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem's parole application was rejected by Navi Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday.Image: PTIThe 48-year-old had sought parole for 45 days to get married to for the second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar alias Heena in Mumbai under the Special Marriages Act.He is currently serving life term in Mumbai's Taloja jail. He was a convict in the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai that had killed 257 and left over 700 people seriously injured.Salem was first married to Sumaira Jumani and later linked to actor Monica Bedi.