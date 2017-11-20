ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan LIVE UPDATES: 'I get surprised that how can BJP leaders utter lies with such confidence,' says Akhilesh Yadav

First political personality, during the the all day event, was UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
He will be followed by many other political personalities like former CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav.
Here are LIVE Updates from ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan from Lucknow:
- We have so beautiful cows in our place but we don't take pictures with them as we don't believe in showing off: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe on Yogi
- I get surprised that how can BJP leaders utter lies with so confidence?: Akhilesh Yadav
- Want to thank ABP News for Shikhar Sammelan: Akhilesh Yadav
- Rahul Gandhi didn’t know how to sit for Puja, pandit in Kashi Vishwanath had to tell him this isn’t Namaz: Yogi
- In last few months there has been improvement in Law & Order situation in UP: Yogi
- Congress' Rahul Gandhi visits temples but the fact is he doesn't even know how to sit there: Yogi
- BJP is going to go beyond the target set in Gujarat Elections 2017: UP CM
- This civic election is mainly related with local issues: Yogi
- BJP will win civic polls in UP and will bring development in the state: Yogi
- Our opponents have already left the municipal elections battle, they are just tweeting from home: Yogi attacks Akhilesh Yadav without naming him
- UP civic polls a big affair: Yogi
- I welcome ABP News for organising Shikhar Sammelan in Lucknow: Yogi
- UP CM Yogi arrives at Shikhar Sammelan
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be speaking live at 10 am
About UP civic polls 2017:
As per the schedule, on November 22, 24 districts will go to polls while 25 districts on November 26, and 26 districts on November 29.
At 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations, more than 3.32 crore voters would exercise their franchise. On December 1, counting of votes for the 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats will take place.
