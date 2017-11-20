ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan LIVE UPDATES: 'I get surprised that how can BJP leaders utter lies with such confidence,' says Akhilesh Yadav

Here are LIVE Updates from ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan from Lucknow:



We have so beautiful cows in our place but we don't take pictures with them as we don't believe in showing off: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe on Yogi



I get surprised that how can BJP leaders utter lies with so confidence?: Akhilesh Yadav



Want to thank ABP News for Shikhar Sammelan: Akhilesh Yadav





Rahul Gandhi didn’t know how to sit for Puja, pandit in Kashi Vishwanath had to tell him this isn’t Namaz: Yogi



In last few months there has been improvement in Law & Order situation in UP: Yogi



Congress' Rahul Gandhi visits temples but the fact is he doesn't even know how to sit there: Yogi



BJP is going to go beyond the target set in Gujarat Elections 2017: UP CM



This civic election is mainly related with local issues: Yogi



BJP will win civic polls in UP and will bring development in the state: Yogi



Our opponents have already left the municipal elections battle, they are just tweeting from home: Yogi attacks Akhilesh Yadav without naming him



UP civic polls a big affair: Yogi



I welcome ABP News for organising Shikhar Sammelan in Lucknow: Yogi



UP CM Yogi arrives at Shikhar Sammelan



UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be speaking live at 10 am



About UP civic polls 2017:

To know the pulse of the Uttar Pradesh during upcoming civic polls in the state, ABP News channel held its Shikhar Sammelan show in Lucknow on Monday.First political personality, during the the all day event, was UP CM Yogi Adityanath.He will be followed by many other political personalities like former CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav.As per the schedule, on November 22, 24 districts will go to polls while 25 districts on November 26, and 26 districts on November 29.At 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations, more than 3.32 crore voters would exercise their franchise. On December 1, counting of votes for the 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats will take place.