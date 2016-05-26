ABP News number 1 news channel on counting day of assembly elections of 5 states

We thank all our viewers and followers for making ABP News the Number 1 watched news channel between 8am to 2 pm on May 19– the day counting of votes in five states took place. The television viewers voted with their remotes on the high-voltage Election Results Day and delivered a flattering verdict for ABP News’ credibility, programming and quality of coverage.ABP News channel gathered 18 per cent market share in the Hindi news segment, it was followed by news channels namely Aaj Tak at 17%, India TV 16%, India News 12 per cent and News Nation 11% between 8 am to 2 pm on May 19 . (Source: BARC, NCCS ABC 15+ individuals)During the entire election period, ABP News made a mark with its LIVE reporting, programming, packaging and debates. The finale was vital for us in reaching out to our followers in the fastest & most accurate manner. Be it the news channel or the social media, ABP News made sure that the country received the trends and the leads first. During the course of elections, ABP News channel had given viewers and readers regular updates on the campaigns and also about the persevering leaders who fought for their respective parties.We thank all our viewers for making us the most preferred news destination on television on the day it counted the most.